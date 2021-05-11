Residents and businesses across Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to continue to remain vigilant after confirmation more coronavirus restrictions would be eased.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined the next stage of his roadmap last night (10th May).

They will see a number of changes from next Monday, including allowing groups of up to 30 people to meet outdoors and the reopening of pubs, bars and restaurants for indoor service.

But Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing, said emerging variants showed the battle against Covid-19 was not over.