A Lichfield woman has been appointed as the new managing director of a national company.

Gill Collins

Gill Collins has taken open the role with automated prescription machine business MedPoint.

She has previously held positions across the UK and European healthcare and pharmacy sectors.

Gill said:

“I’m overjoyed to be joining MedPoint at such an exciting time of growth. One of our primary areas of focus is helping community pharmacies and healthcare providers survive and thrive, especially during such challenging times. “There’s a lot of digital transformation happening in the world of pharmacy and we’re supporting the industry by offering British engineered solutions with end-to-end training and support. “We’re very excited to be working alongside many healthcare providers across the UK and look forward to extending our overall reach.” Gill Collins

Kevin Murphy, co-founder and chief clinical officer at MedPoint, said: