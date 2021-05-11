A Lichfield woman has been appointed as the new managing director of a national company.
Gill Collins has taken open the role with automated prescription machine business MedPoint.
She has previously held positions across the UK and European healthcare and pharmacy sectors.
Gill said:
“I’m overjoyed to be joining MedPoint at such an exciting time of growth. One of our primary areas of focus is helping community pharmacies and healthcare providers survive and thrive, especially during such challenging times.
“There’s a lot of digital transformation happening in the world of pharmacy and we’re supporting the industry by offering British engineered solutions with end-to-end training and support.
“We’re very excited to be working alongside many healthcare providers across the UK and look forward to extending our overall reach.”Gill Collins
Kevin Murphy, co-founder and chief clinical officer at MedPoint, said:
“We are delighted to further strengthen our senior management team with the appointment of a high calibre executive to lead our rapidly growing team.
“Gill’s UK and international experience across the healthcare sector will help us continue our rapid growth and achieve our aim of becoming a market leader in pharmacy automation, bringing prescription collection into the digital age.”Kevin Murphy
Congratulations Gill. Well done.
