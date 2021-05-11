Council chiefs say steps are being taken to remove travellers from open space in Lichfield.

Travellers parked on Saddlers Park in Lichfield

A group of caravans parked up on Saddlers Wood in Boley Park today (11th May).

Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member responsible for parks at Lichfield District Council, said the travellers would be moved on within days.

Cllr Richard Cox

“We are aware of the group of travellers that have moved into Saddlers Wood. “We are following the appropriate process to effect their removal from site, which may take a few days. “The behaviour of the group will be monitored and any anti-social behaviour should be reported directly to the police.” Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council

The site is the latest to be used by travellers across the city over the past year.

In September, a group moved on to land next to a primary school in Streethay, while in July 2020 police were forced to step in after clashes between travellers and local residents at Netherstowe.