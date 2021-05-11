A review of Parliamentary constituency boundaries could have a knock-on effect on Lichfield, an MP has said.

The Boundary Commission for England has confirmed proposals will be announced on 8th June.

A previous plan had been put forward which would have seen parts of Lichfield moved into Tamworth constituency – with the border sitting between both platforms of Lichfield Trent Valley station.

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said that while the new proposals may see some readjustment of borders, he hoped a more common sense approach would be pursued this time.

“At present, constituencies vary in size between 55,000 and 100,000 meaning that some areas are over represented while others are under represented by MPs. “That is unfair, so the law has been changed so that all constituencies – apart from some islands – are plus or minus 5% of the nation’s total electorate divided by the number of constituencies. “The Lichfield constituency is the right size, but surrounding constituencies are not and it looks like Staffordshire will be reduced from 12 MPs to 11 and this could have a knock-on effect in Lichfield. “I look forward to seeing the Boundary Commission proposals but hope it won’t repeat the proposal they had last time to put the eastern part of Lichfield, Streethay and Whittington into Tamworth. “That crazy proposal would have had platform one of Lichfield Trent Valley station in Lichfield and platform two in Tamworth – fortunately, those proposals were never adopted.” Michael Fabricant MP

More details about the work and the timeline for the changes have been outlined in a video: