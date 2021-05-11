People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to celebrate the arrival of summer and raise money for St Giles Hospice.

The Whittington charity’s annual Solstice Walk has been modified due to coronavirus restrictions.

Fundraisers are this year asked to don their fairy wings and step out in their own way to cover 5km in June.

Chloe Herbert, head of fundraising at St Giles Hospice, said:

“Our Solstice Walk is our largest fundraising event of the year and always has a really magical atmosphere – and we’re hoping to bring some of that spirit back in 2021 now that people can get together in small groups outside. “We hope that as many people as possible will get together in their ‘bubbles’ to take part and raise some much-needed funds for St Giles Hospice at a time when we have never needed our community more. “A lot of people raising a small amount can make a huge difference to the care we’re able to provide in our community, and the Solstice Walk Your Way is a great way to support us with your family or friends. “After the difficult year St Giles has faced, we need the Solstice Walk more than ever in 2021 and we’re thrilled to be bringing it back. “Although we’d all love to get together again for our annual walk through Lichfield we feel that adapting the event is the most responsible thing to do this year in the interest of everyone’s safety and we’d love for hundreds of people from right across our catchment area to join together virtually for an extra-special Solstice Walk this year. “People who sign up will receive a fabulous fundraising pack full of goodies to really get them in the Solstice Walk spirit.” Chloe Herbert, St Giles Hospice

“A little support really goes a long way”

Amy and Ellanor Foster

One person taking part in Solstice Walk Your Way this year is Amy Foster, who will be wearing her fairy wings with her eight-year-old daughter Ellanor and husband Daniel.

Amy’s support for St Giles became more personal in 2018 when her mother-in-law Sandra Foster was diagnosed with cancer.

Sandra went to St Giles as an inpatient in January 2019 for a couple of weeks, before being discharged and dying at home, as was her wish, a couple of months later.

Amy, who was so inspired that she joined St Giles as a healthcare assistant, said:

“The Solstice Walk is the only St Giles event I’ve never done before so I’m looking forward to completing the set. “The event has been adapted in such a lovely way to ensure people can still fundraise and take part safely and I’ll be walking in memory of my mother-in-law Sandra. “The care she was given was superb and we just want to give back to St Giles some of the love that we received. “After she passed away we were helped with bereavement support and the staff were just so good to us, always listening, and they really made a difference. “I now work with the Hospice at Home team at St Giles so I can see that there are so many people who need the support of the hospice. “People who raise funds for the hospice are absolute heroes – the money they raise makes such a difference for local families who are living with a terminal illness. “A little support really goes a long way.” Amy Foster

The fundraising pack includes a Solstice Walk Your Way number to wear, a selection of 5k route maps around local parks and trails, a lantern to light for a special moment of reflection at 8pm on 19th June, biodegradable body glitter and gel, party bunting, cake toppers and fundraising ideas.

For more information about Solstice Walk Your Way or to sign up visit www.stgileshospice.com/solsticewalk.