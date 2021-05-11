A rare replica of the FA Cup has netted £3,300 at auction in Lichfield.

The trophy – which was made to commemorate the 1980 final between West Ham and Arsenal – was sold at Richard Winterton Auctioneers.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton with the replica FA Cup trophy

Made from ceramic with a platinum glaze, the replica was crafted by Portmeirion Pottery.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said: