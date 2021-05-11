A rare replica of the FA Cup has netted £3,300 at auction in Lichfield.
The trophy – which was made to commemorate the 1980 final between West Ham and Arsenal – was sold at Richard Winterton Auctioneers.
Made from ceramic with a platinum glaze, the replica was crafted by Portmeirion Pottery.
Auctioneer Richard Winterton said:
“The replica was uncanny – undoubtedly a real goal for any football fan.
“We had a huge amount of interest and its appeal to collectors is furthered still as no-one can really be sure how many of these reproductions are in existence.
“This particular replica is numbered 19 of 500 but it’s actually estimated that fewer than 200 were produced before the project was dropped in 1980.”Richard Winterton