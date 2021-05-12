Campaigners have unfurled a banner in Lichfield calling for an online retail giant to guarantee rights for workers who talk with unions.

Campaigners outside Lichfield Cathedral

Unite used Lichfield Cathedral as the backdrop for their protest against Amazon.

The union says workers should be free to raise concerns without fear of reprisals.

Sharon Graham, executive officer at Unite, said:

“Amazon’s profits have tripled off the backs of workers who have been essential during the pandemic – but the company continues to be plagued by reports of poor working conditions and anti-union tactics. “Amazon workers are not currently free to join a union without fear, and without obstruction and propaganda being deployed against them. “Workers need an independent voice to stand up against injustices in the workplace. Our union is calling on the company to make a clear commitment and sign up to a declaration of neutrality. “The declaration would guarantee workers the freedom to talk with and form a union without fear. “If the company is genuine then it should be more than happy to sign the declaration.” Sharon Graham, Unite