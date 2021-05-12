Families in Lichfield and Burntwood are being encourage to apply for funding to help make their homes more green and energy efficient.

An additional £4.2million funding from the Government’s Warmer Homes initiative follows a previous phase which saw measures installed at 240 homes across Staffordshire.

Cavity wall and loft insulation, solar panels, double glazing and air source heat pumps could be available for free for eligible residents.

Cllr Julia Jessel, cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“This additional funding is great news for Staffordshire families and will allow us to build on the success of the first phase of the scheme which saw around 240 households benefit. “Properly insulating homes and installing energy efficiency measures can really help to keep homes warmer and can help families save money on energy costs. “I would encourage people to have a look at the website to see if they are eligible and to apply.” Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council

The scheme is available to eligible families with low or no income, those who claim benefits, or are elderly, disabled or have very young children living in the home.

Applications can be made at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/warmerhomes.