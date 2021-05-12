The doors of Lichfield Cathedral will be opened to the public once again next week following the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Lichfield Cathedral. Picture: Mball93

Although the building has remained open for worship and as a vaccination hub, other events have been cancelled.

But from Monday (17th May) tourists and visitors will be able to return, although reduced opening hours are in place.

It will also remain closed to the public on days when it is being used as a vaccination centre.

A spokesperson said plans were now underway for a programme of events for the summer, including the exhibition Fantastic Books and Where to Find Them.

“The exhibition will encourage visitors to explore ancient books from the cathedral’s own library. “The ancient texts will help visitors to see how our ancestors – the forebears of those who created our Covid vaccine – understood aspects of science and nature, including astrology and medicine.” Lichfield Cathedral spokesperson

For more details on opening hours and events visit www.lichfield-cathedral.org.