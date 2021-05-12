Additional classroom space is being planned to help a Lichfield school meet demand for places.

Queens Croft School has applied for planning permission to add two temporary blocks to the site.

They will be sited on land near the car park and playground and allow for four 60 square metre classrooms.

A planning statement said:

“The school is looking to ensure their building infrastructure continues to support their high standard of teaching. “However, in order to meet increased demand for student spaces in the special school, all the while remaining highly inclusive, the school needs more

classrooms. “The buildings will be used for the older and more independent students attending the school.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals are available on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.