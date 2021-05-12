A local mental health expert is delivering a free online session for people across Lichfield and Burntwood.

Sheila McMahon

Sheila McMahon, who is also a comedienne who has appeared at the Lichfield Garrick is working with the Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Growth Hub to deliver the webinar as part of Mental Health Week.

Her Roadmap to results: Managing emotions throughout transitions session takes place on Thursday (13th May) from 2pm to 3pm.

Sheila said:

“The objective of this webinar is to explore how business owners and sole traders can maintain great mental wellbeing while achieving the results they want. “The content explores making sense of our emotions over the last year, future roadmaps, roadblocks and how to off load emotions. “We will look at how to best keep perspective, manage negative thoughts and importantly, how to be your own best friend.” Sheila McMahon

People can register for a free place online.