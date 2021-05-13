Bosses at a Burntwood business say they are bouncing back from the coronavirus crisis with new expansion plans.

Members of the Haywoods Blinds team

Haywoods Blinds says there has been a “phenomenal” response since reopening their showroom at Sankey’s Corner.

The company has also secured contracts to supply products to student accommodation in Leicester and London.

Director Darren Ennis said they were now looking to take on more staff in the coming months.

“It’s exciting times for Haywoods – it’s great to see all the hard work of our staff paying off and we are now looking to expand. “Our Showroom in Burntwood has been an amazing success and now looking for and additional member to join our team there. “Also we are looking at taking on one or two apprentice blind fitters. This will run through our in-house NVQ qualified blind installation scheme. “The continued success of Haywoods will lead to plenty more jobs within Burntwood, in our workshops, offices and out on the road. “I am extremely proud of what’s been achieved so far, particularly with this year being our 20th year of trading.” Darren Ennis

For more information about the company visit www.haywoodsblinds.co.uk.