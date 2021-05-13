Members of Lichfield Camera Club have been competing with photographers from the city’s twin town of Limburg in an annual contest.

Each club submitted 30 imaged that were viewed by independent judges in both cities who awarded points.

Lichfield gained the upper hand with an 855 to 838 point victory.

The theme this year was River Landscapes, with the highest scoring picture being Flamingo Group by Limburg’s Ralf G Keil.

Lichfield’s top scoring photograph was Stari Most in Bosnia by Joe Anderson.

See some of the images from the competition below: