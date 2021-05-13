Students at a Lichfield school are to be trained to become peer mentors to help their classmates deal with wellbeing challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Pupils at Nether Stowe School

The pioneering scheme at Nether Stowe School is being funded by the National Lottery.

Twenty pupils will be trained to become mental health champions through YMCA Heart of England, a local young people’s charity.

Rachel Chilver, mental health lead at the school, said:

“Nether Stowe School is proud to announce that our bid for National Lottery funding has been successful and we will be providing an enhanced wellbeing programme to support young people in Lichfield. “Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on the mental health and wellbeing of young people in the local area and the multiple barriers faced by them are considerable. “Navigating these uncertain times and feeling anxious about their future means that many report struggles with their mental health. “Our community project aims to provide support to help our young people thrive both personally and academically.” Rachel Chilver

Under the scheme, the newly-trained peer mentors will actively work in the school community and beyond delivering peer-to-peer sessions about the importance of wellbeing, as well as proving one-to-one support to students who are struggling.

“Being active is key to good mental health – we will be offering dance sessions to students, to the parents of our students and also to children in years five and six from the local area – many of whom are experiencing significant anxiety about the transition to secondary school following three national lockdowns in the space of just two academic years. “We will also be delivering tailor-made wellbeing workshops where both Nether Stowe students and local primary pupils will learn how to manage stress through a range of holistic therapies including meditation, yoga and aromatherapy.” Rachel Chilver

Headteacher Glyn Langston-Jones said: