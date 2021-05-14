Council chiefs say travellers will be removed from parkland in Lichfield as soon as the legal process allows.

Travellers parked on Saddlers Park in Lichfield

Caravans and other vehicles moved onto Saddlers Wood in Boley Park earlier this week.

Lichfield District Council originally said the group would be moved on within “a few days”.

Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member responsible for parks, confirmed steps were still being taken to prevent the group staying at the site.

“We appreciate the distress that this situation is causing to local residents and can assure them we are following the necessary legal process to have the travellers removed from Saddlers Wood as soon as we are permitted. “We have served the travellers with notice of our intention to do this. “We share residents’ concerns about rubbish around the site and will ensure that there is a clean-up of anything left behind when the group leaves. “We will continue to monitor the behaviour of the group – any anti-social behaviour should be reported directly to the police.” Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council

The site is the latest to be used by travellers across the city over the past year.

In September, a group moved on to land next to a primary school in Streethay, while in July 2020 police were forced to step in after clashes between travellers and local residents at Netherstowe.