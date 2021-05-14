Figures have revealed that robbery, theft and burglary have fallen across Staffordshire – but stalking and harassment rose by more than 40%.

The figures cover the year ending December 2020 and revealed:

Vehicle crime – down 17%

Burglary – down 11%

Theft – down 20%

Violence with injury – down 6%

Stalking and harassment – up 41%

Staffordshire Police’s Deputy Chief Constable Emma Barnett said: