Figures have revealed that robbery, theft and burglary have fallen across Staffordshire – but stalking and harassment rose by more than 40%.
The figures cover the year ending December 2020 and revealed:
- Vehicle crime – down 17%
- Burglary – down 11%
- Theft – down 20%
- Violence with injury – down 6%
- Stalking and harassment – up 41%
Staffordshire Police’s Deputy Chief Constable Emma Barnett said:
“I’m pleased that Staffordshire has seen further decreases in recorded crime and while we know the pandemic has had an effect we are determined to maintain these reductions as we see the restrictions ease.
“The force continues to focus on protecting victims of domestic abuse, and stalking and harassment, working closely with partners to make sure victims get the support they need.
“Violent crime also continues to be a priority and we know the impact that such crimes have on our communities.
“We are using the investments made from the precept increase, and the additional officers we have recruited through the national uplift programme, to improve our capacity and capabilities to disrupt criminality and tackle the issues that matter the most to local communities.”Dep Ch Cons Emma Barnett, Staffordshire Police