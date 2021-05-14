Lichfield’s MP is calling for tougher action to prevent the “real problem” of pet theft.
A taskforce is being chaired by the Lord Chancellor Robert Buckland together with officials from the Home Office, the Ministry of Justice and Defra, as well as representatives from the police.
Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said the crime had a huge impact on victims.
“This is becoming a real problem and an abominable crime in Staffordshire and the broader West Midlands with pet owners distraught and the pets themselves being treated unkindly by the kidnappers.
“It needs to be stamped out.
“Stealing a pet is already a criminal offence under the Theft Act 1968, with offenders facing a maximum penalty of seven years in prison.
“If the animal suffers during the theft, criminals are further liable to prosecution for offences under the Animal Welfare Act 2006, and could face an increased maximum penalty of 5 years’ imprisonment from this summer onwards.
“But this doesn’t seem enough to deter criminal gangs.”Michael Fabricant MP
Mr Fabricant said people should make their voices heard on the issue.
“The taskforce is due to report back by the end of the summer and I hope that they will have firm proposals to crack down on this cruel practice.
“Constituents in the Lichfield constituency who have practical suggestions to make should write to me and we will pass these on to Robert Buckland who will be chairing the taskforce.”Michael Fabricant MP
If the breeders and other sellers of pets were not so greedy by increasing the price of pets then this increase of thefts would not have happened. Don’t get me wrong. I want a decent price on pets to make sure not just anyone goes out and buys one on a whim but these people are lining their pockets and fuelling this type of crime and also increasing the risk of puppy and kitten farming being started up. A sensible cap on what can be charged for pets maybe.
Wouldn’t it be great if he would call for tougher action on child poverty or food bank use. Oh well, never mind.
Leave a comment