A Lichfield tourist attraction will welcome visitors again for the first time in more than six months as coronavirus restrictions are eased.

The Samuel Johnson Birthplace Museum will open its doors from 10.30am on Monday (17th May).

Entry will remain free but tickets must be booked in advance.

Museums and Heritage Officer Jo Wilson said:

“Although we were lucky enough to reopen our bookshop last month, we are very excited about the reopening of the museum and the return of visitors. “Despite changes to ensure the safety of our visitors and staff, we still plan on providing a wonderful experience for all.” Jo Wilson

Measures introduced at Johnson’s family home to allow reopening include hand sanitiser on entry, social distancing markers and a one-way system with route markings and signage to help visitors travel around the historic building safely.

Interactive elements have been removed to avoid contact between visitors, but printable activities for families can be downloaded from the museum website, along with international language guides.

For more information and to book a visit go to www.samueljohnsonbirthplace.org.uk.