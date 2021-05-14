A Lichfield toy store says an initiative to operate quiet hours to help people with autism will continue.

The Entertainer had run trial periods where noise was reduced to create a calmer atmosphere for shoppers.

But the company now says the initiative will be expanded, with a quiet hour operating during the first hour of opening every day.

Gary Grant, founder and executive chairman of The Entertainer, said:

“We are extremely proud of our quiet hour and the difference this has made to so many people across the country and we are delighted to now take our commitment to supporting our autistic customers and their families a step further. “By extending it to run every day, we hope this will offer greater flexibility to our autistic customers and enable them to shop with us with confidence on the days that work best for them. “During our quiet hour, there will be no music playing, our lights will be dimmed wherever possible, and our stores will be made to feel calmer. “We will continue to work hard to make our stores a welcoming environment for everyone to enjoy.” Gary Grant, The Entertainer

The company has also been awarded an Autism Friendly Award by the National Autistic Society for the efforts to improve the experience for shoppers.

Tom Purser, from the National Autistic Society, said: