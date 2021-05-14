A Lichfield toy store says an initiative to operate quiet hours to help people with autism will continue.
The Entertainer had run trial periods where noise was reduced to create a calmer atmosphere for shoppers.
But the company now says the initiative will be expanded, with a quiet hour operating during the first hour of opening every day.
Gary Grant, founder and executive chairman of The Entertainer, said:
“We are extremely proud of our quiet hour and the difference this has made to so many people across the country and we are delighted to now take our commitment to supporting our autistic customers and their families a step further.
“By extending it to run every day, we hope this will offer greater flexibility to our autistic customers and enable them to shop with us with confidence on the days that work best for them.
“During our quiet hour, there will be no music playing, our lights will be dimmed wherever possible, and our stores will be made to feel calmer.
“We will continue to work hard to make our stores a welcoming environment for everyone to enjoy.”Gary Grant, The Entertainer
The company has also been awarded an Autism Friendly Award by the National Autistic Society for the efforts to improve the experience for shoppers.
Tom Purser, from the National Autistic Society, said:
“We are very pleased to hear that The Entertainer is extending quiet hours.
“They are really showing their commitment to autistic shoppers and leading the way for other retailers.
“Autistic people represent a huge part of our society – around 1 in 100 people in the UK. It’s important that autistic children, adults and their families have the opportunity to go to the shops, just like anyone else.
“But many find the crowds, noise and unpredictability of our high streets completely overwhelming and end up avoiding them altogether.
“The smallest changes can help open up the high street for autistic people. Things like staff finding out a bit more about autism and making simple adjustments, like turning down music or dimming the lights.
“As coronavirus restrictions ease, it’s more important than ever for retailers to consider autistic people and make sure they aren’t left stranded and unable to return to shops along with everyone else.”Tom Purser, National Autistic Society
