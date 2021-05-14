The new Staffordshire Commissioner has taken an oath to officially mark the start of his three year term of office.

Ben Adams at the ceremony

Ben Adams formally took the Declaration of Acceptance of Office following his election victory last week.

The ceremony took place before an audience that included Chief Constable Gareth Morgan and Deputy Chief Fire Officer Rob Barber.

Mr Adams said:

“I am delighted to be formally starting my term as Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Staffordshire. “A large proportion of the county have placed their trust in me and I hope to live up to their expectations over the next three years. “Our police and fire and rescue services are recognised as good by Her Majesty’s Inspectors and I can assure everyone working in the services that they are valued and have the support of residents and businesses across Staffordshire. “My task is to help the services to become excellent while delivering what people in Staffordshire want. They want to see more police out and about in our communities, they want a faster response to non-emergency calls and they want a rapid response to emergencies whether they live in our city, towns or countryside. “Staffordshire is a big place. We have a magnificent city, tremendous towns – but also 80% of the area is countryside with different needs and different challenges, requiring different responses from our police and fire and rescue services. “People need the reassurance that they will get the same quick service when they need it, no matter where they live or how isolated they feel.” Ben Adams

Mr Adams also confirmed former Burntwood councillor Helen Fisher as the new Deputy Commissioner.

She has served for 12 years as a district councillor as well as representing Burntwood South on the county council since 2017 where she led on highways and transport.