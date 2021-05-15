Bosses at a Lichfield bar say the safety of customers will remain paramount when they reopen next week.
The next phase of measures to ease coronavirus restrictions will kick in on Monday (17th May).
Stonegate Group, which operates venues including Walkabout in Lichfield, say measures have been introduced ahead of the reopening, including enhanced cleaning regimes, social distancing and full table service.
A spokesperson said:
“We are looking forward to welcoming people back through our doors on 17th May.
“Our priority remains the safety and wellbeing of our teams and customers, while ensuring everyone is able to enjoy and make the most out of their long-awaited visit to our venues.”