Bosses at a Lichfield coffee shop say they are looking forward to welcoming customers through the doors once more.

The Hub at St Mary’s will reopen on Tuesday (18th May) for indoor service as part of the latest step to ease lockdown restrictions.

Manager Mel Heath said she was keen to welcome parents and children to enjoy the chance to get out for a cuppa and a bite to eat once more.

“As a lockdown mum myself, I can empathise and know that it might feel a little bewildering to suddenly get out and about in the big, wide world with your mini human in tow. “We’re keen to provide an environment where new parents feel they can relax. We have plenty of space to park a buggy and foam mats if people need them.” Mel Heath

The coffee shop and bar at The Hub at St Mary’s will be open from 9.30am to 8pm from Tuesday to Saturday.