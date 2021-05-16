Pokemon fans from across the world have their eyes on Lichfield as a sale of highly collectable cards gets underway.

The first edition Pokemon base set

Richard Winterton Auctioneers has launched its latest online sale which runs until midday on Wednesday (19th May).

Lots include a complete first edition base set which is expected to fetch £25,000.

Other rarities include a sealed ‘black triangle’ error printed booster pack and international cards, including a first edition Chinese Charizard and the complete Pikachu world collection.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said:

“From beginnings 25 years ago as a simple trading card game, Pokemon has evolved into a serious collector’s business. “We have organised another timed auction to enable bidders from all across the globe to take part. “It’s amazing how many enquiries we now have about Pokemon and it’s fun to help people discover if they have a real hidden treasure. “One such example is the ‘black triangle’ booster pack included in this sale – our specialists uncovered it in a mixed collection of various Pokemon cards.” Richard Winterton

A previous sale in July 2020 saw an original first edition base set sell for £25,000 while the Lichfield auction house also saw lots reach more than £100,000 in a sale timed to coincide with the 25th anniversary of Pokemon.

“Pokemon is the ultimate modern collectable and people will invest thousands of pounds to secure that special card. “Our specialist sales have certainly put Lichfield on the Pokemon trainer’s map.” Richard Winterton

The full catalogue can be viewed online.