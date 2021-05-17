A controversial proposal to pay micro-grants into the bank accounts of Lichfield and Burntwood councillors is set to be ditched.

Lichfield District Council House

Lichfield District Council will discuss the proposed community funding scheme at a meeting tomorrow (18th May).

But a u-turn has now been performed on plans – backed by the cabinet last week – to hand over the money to elected members.

In an email to councillors from cabinet member Cllr Ashley Yeates seen by Lichfield Live, members are told the money will now be distributed via the Community Foundation for Staffordshire.

Cllr Ashley Yeates

“While this was always my preferred way to deliver the funding, we were not in a position to bring it to cabinet. “Since then I have spoken with members who raised some concerns and I hope I alleviated their worries. Thank you for your patience and giving me the extra time. “What this means for members is that the £300 will no longer be going into their bank account, but to the Community Foundation for Staffordshire who will then forward on to the worthy recipients.” Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council

The original plans had been criticised by Cllr Joanne Grange, who said it was a risk she was “not prepared to take”.

Cllr Yeates’ email added that support would be given to councillors on how the new funding scheme should operate.