County council chiefs say changes to Lichfield’s household waste recycling centre have been successful in reducing congestion around the site.

The Witley Drive facility recently underwent a remodelling with more unloading spaces and ramps added.

It came after lengthy tailbacks became a regular feature on surrounding roads and the nearby Trent Valley island.

Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for infrastructure, said the number of visitors had risen by 25% compared to last year.

“Following the improvements at the Lichfield household waste recycling centre we have seen a huge reduction in the queues forming outside the site. “The new changes have really helped to limit the impact that the centre has on the surrounding area. “Officers on site who are helping visitors navigate the new lay out have reported great feedback from visitors. “We still have social distancing measures in place, so even though the site has a better lay out, it can still get busy during peak times. “If people can stagger their visits or choose a less busy period it helps spread the load and reduces queues.” Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council

A list of the busiest times at the site is available to view on the Staffordshire County Council website.