A council leader says it is “really fantastic” to see more coronavirus restrictions being eased.

People can meet indoors from today (17th May), while pubs and cafes can also open up their doors once more.

It comes as part of the latest easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said:

Cllr Alan White

“It is a day we have all been looking forward to and it is really fantastic to seen more of Staffordshire open once again. “As a county council, we are determined to do everything we can to help the county bounce back, investing in the economy and creating more jobs and opportunities as we emerge from this pandemic. “We have come along way to reach this milestone today and it is important that we all continue to play our part in making each step of lifting the lockdown work.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

The county council is encouraging people to get tested twice weekly as well as taking up the vaccine when it is offered.

Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council’s director for health and care, said:

“While this is a huge and welcome boost for our wellbeing and our local economy, Covid is still very much out there as the spike in new variants in parts of the country is showing. “So please, as we gain more freedom back, enjoy this safely and do everything you can to minimise the risk from Covid to yourself, your family and your friends.” Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council

For more information about testing options, visit www.staffordshire.gov.uk/testing.