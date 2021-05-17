Guided tours of Lichfield are resuming again following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

The Visit Lichfield sessions are socially-distanced for families and friends to find out more about the city’s historic streets, buildings and personalities.

Cllr Iain Eadie, cabinet member responsible for tourism at Lichfield District Council, said:

“I’m really pleased to see people able to rediscover some of our city tours and just in time for half term. “It’s another step along the way to getting back to things we enjoyed before the pandemic. “The tours are a fantastic way to find out about Lichfield’s history and heritage, from Civil War sieges to genius Georgians, there is much to discover.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

A 90-minute tour for up to five people costs £30 and can be booked by calling Visit Lichfield on 01543 308924.

The full programme of tours are expected to start up again in stage four of the Government’s roadmap, which is scheduled to take place no earlier than 21st June.

For more details go to www.visitlichfield.co.uk/tours.