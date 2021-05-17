An exhibition of drawings of some of Lichfield’s most iconic architecture is taking place in the city.

Ruth Allen’s drawing of the Guildhall

Staffordshire artist Ruth Allen’s work will be displayed at The Hub at St Mary’s.

Lichfield in Line is a collection of line drawings with watercolour and collage.

Gallery curator Helen Hicks said:

“Having joined The Hub just prior to the first lockdown, it’s been a pleasure working with both the Lichfield community and local artists who’ve been economically affected by the pandemic. “We have got an incredible line-up of events this year and are delighted to bring these poignant and personal artworks to exhibition, opening with Ruth’s beautiful mixed media depictions of our local area that we’ve all become so fond of during our lockdown walks.” Helen Hicks

The Lichfield in Line exhibition runs from 18th May to 13th June.

Artist Ruth said:

Ruth Allen’s picture of Lichfield Cathedral

“I am thrilled to be the first exhibition celebrating the re-opening of The Hub. “My work captures the essence of an image through the use of a delicate continuous line. “I enjoy the feeling of spontaneity this gives me with my work and I hope this shines through in my designs. “I spend quite a bit of time researching the architecture and various views I can illustrate across the range of sizes. I then start with a line drawing and then add selected collage and watercolour to capture the detail and to bring these line drawings to life. “I have really enjoyed looking at the views of Lichfield Cathedral from Stowe Pool but have a variety of pieces for sale capturing the beautiful architecture of Lichfield.” Ruth Allen

For more details visit thehubstmarys.co.uk.