Instructors at a Lichfield health club say they are looking forward to being able to resume indoor fitness classes after coronavirus restrictions were eased.

Studio sessions will be able to resume from today (17th May) as part of the latest phase of the roadmap out of lockdown.

Lichfield Golf and Country Club’s exercise coordinator Jordanna Hemingway said members were looking forward to taking their fitness classes indoors once again.

“We’ve been lucky that so many of our members have come to the outdoor classes and been so understanding of the circumstances. “They’re willing to be out there in the snow, hail or rain just to be with that instructor for 45 minutes and get that interaction back. “We’re excited to open our new group cycle studio and we can always be socially distanced there so it’s a safe place for people to come in. “I’m so excited to just be able to get the equipment out and have a bit more fun.” Jordanna Hemingway

Richard Calver, chief executive of the golf and country club’s owner The Club Company said work had gone into ensuring a smooth reopening of facilities.