Lichfield’s MP has been criticised over comments made about pro-Palestinian protesters.
Michael Fabricant posted a since deleted tweet describing them as “primitives”.
The post was accompanied by the sharing of footage of the clashes between the protesters and police outside the Israeli embassy in London.
“These primitives are trying to bring to London what they do in the Middle East.”Michael Fabricant MP
Nick Lowles MBE, CEO of Hope Not Hate said the Conservatives should take action against Mr Fabricant following his comments.
“Tensions are running high around the world in response to the dreadful scenes we’ve all witnessed in Israel and the occupied Palestine territories over recent days.
“Appallingly, this crisis has also led to a surge in antisemitism in the UK with vile slurs aimed at Jewish people, and synagogues being vandalised. There has also been a surge in racism aimed at Muslims.
“Political leaders have a responsibility to bring communities together, not stir division.
“Disgracefully, we saw a horrendous slur used by Conservative MP Michael Fabricant, who used Twitter to call British Muslim protesters ‘primitives’.
“I am disgusted by this sort of slur. We immediately called for Mr Fabricant’s suspension and I have followed this up by writing directly to the Chief Whip to demand action.”Nick Lowles MBE, Hope Not Hate
He also lied about it.
This primitive idiot should be banned from Twitter like trump.
He and his cronies support the perpetual killing of women and children by military airstrike via arms sales. Literal war crimes broadcast on international news, yet Palestinians are the aggressors, even though Israel encroaches more and more on their territory each year.
Disgraceful how he can chirp in without consequence on a protest, but I suppose it won’t matter when the police bill passed and there will be no chance to protest.
I don’t really care about Fabricant’s comments. The cause of this unsolvable problem goes back to 1948 and the annexation of Palestinian landmass. Like many such conflicts; Northern Ireland, Yugoslavia, parts of Spain, parts of Belgium and many more, there is always potential conflict. Israel has a powerful lobby with America. It is also very rich. History is not about yesteryears, the consequences are felt interminably. These situations will never go away.
Here we go again. How do we get rid of this man. Please people of the constituency- think seriously about voting him in again. He makes us look stupid too.
It is time for our MP for Lichfield to step down now. Sooner the better
I am really pleased that these Twitter comments came to the attention of such a well respected organisation as Hope Not Hate. Mr Fabricant harbours extremist views, and his Twitter account needs to be monitored. Any anti-hate organisation should have Mr Fabricant on their watch list.
I have previously made an official complaint to the Conservative Party about his online activities condoning the illegal burning of the EU flag in Germany only to be told that he was doing his job as my MP! Ironically, Germany had brought in new anti-hate laws covering all national and many international flags in response to the burning of the Israeli flag by protesters. Yet Mr Fabricant singled out the EU flag and used this as an opportunity to stir up hatred against Germany and the EU.
It is vitally important that divisive views such as Mr Fabricant’s are continuously challenged and that people are prepared to speak out against hate, especially from politicians.
Leave a comment