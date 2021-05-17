Lichfield’s MP has been criticised over comments made about pro-Palestinian protesters.

Michael Fabricant. Picture: UK Parliament

Michael Fabricant posted a since deleted tweet describing them as “primitives”.

Michael Fabricant’s tweet

The post was accompanied by the sharing of footage of the clashes between the protesters and police outside the Israeli embassy in London.

“These primitives are trying to bring to London what they do in the Middle East.” Michael Fabricant MP

Nick Lowles MBE, CEO of Hope Not Hate said the Conservatives should take action against Mr Fabricant following his comments.