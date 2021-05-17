Organisers of the Lichfield 10k race say they are confident the event will be able to take place this year to mark the 25th anniversary.

A previous Lichfield 10k race

The event will take place on 12th September after last year’s race was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Race director Emma Fennon said the event – which is organised by Lichfield Running Club – was planning to follow the route of previous races.

“We’ve been working hard for the last few months to understand how we can put on the race this year and we’re incredibly pleased to announce that entries will be opening soon. “Runners can rest assured that we’ll be using the usual popular route and will still offer great value for money by awarding entrants a fantastic 25th anniversary medal and t-shirt. “The race is a community event and is only made possible by the sponsorship of local businesses, such as Pool House Group and Running Form. “Each year profits are donated to local charities and we’ve previous raised thousands of pounds for Saxon Hill Academy, which we’re very proud of.” Emma Fennon

