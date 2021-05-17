People across Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked not to visit areas with high levels of the Indian coronavirus variant.
Places such as Bolton, Blackburn and some London boroughs have seen increased levels of Covid-19, with surge testing being deployed to help identify infections.
But with the Government’s roadmap now allowing people to mix indoors and stay overnight at hotels, Staffordshire County Council is hoping residents will avoid travelling to those areas.
Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council’s director of health and care said:
“Staffordshire has made great progress in reducing the number of cases of Covid and we are looking forward to enjoying the return of some of our freedoms.
“The Indian variant poses a high risk so we are keen to stop the virus getting a foothold in the county.
“We are advising residents to avoid travel to areas with lots of Indian variant cases – and think carefully before inviting visitors from these locations to Staffordshire. These areas include Bolton, Blackburn and parts of London.”Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council
Latest advice on coronavirus, testing and vaccination is available on the county council website.
Pity the governent havnt kept them in lock down because by september we will without that we will see a third wave and lockdown begins again ,with christmas cancelled. I thought that lessons had been learned.alas I am not reassured.
BoJo needed his trade conference to make his Brexit farce deal to look more legitimate. Hence no cancellation of trip until his PR team said it wouldn’t look good if he flew to a country rife with covid, and therefore no red list for India. Yet again his image mattered more than the proles.
Let the bodies pile high wasn’t it?
