People across Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked not to visit areas with high levels of the Indian coronavirus variant.

Places such as Bolton, Blackburn and some London boroughs have seen increased levels of Covid-19, with surge testing being deployed to help identify infections.

But with the Government’s roadmap now allowing people to mix indoors and stay overnight at hotels, Staffordshire County Council is hoping residents will avoid travelling to those areas.

Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council’s director of health and care said:

“Staffordshire has made great progress in reducing the number of cases of Covid and we are looking forward to enjoying the return of some of our freedoms. “The Indian variant poses a high risk so we are keen to stop the virus getting a foothold in the county. “We are advising residents to avoid travel to areas with lots of Indian variant cases – and think carefully before inviting visitors from these locations to Staffordshire. These areas include Bolton, Blackburn and parts of London.” Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council

Latest advice on coronavirus, testing and vaccination is available on the county council website.