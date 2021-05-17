Police are urging people to continue following social distancing guidelines as the latest phase of coronavirus lockdown restrictions are eased.
Indoor hospitality venues have welcomed customers again from today (17th May).
But police said the need for social distancing and the wearing of facemarks was still required.
Superintendent Mark Ward, lead for community engagement at Staffordshire Police, said:
“The people of Staffordshire have been so patient and understanding as we have all adapted to the changes the pandemic has brought in.
“But we still need to do all we can to adhere to the rules to help minimise the risk of transmission of Covid-19.
“Thank you all for your efforts, it’s down to this that we can now enjoy a return to a more normal way of life, but we still need to be cautious, as coronavirus has not gone away.
“Officers continue to adopt the national approach to enforcement, with a focus on engaging, explaining and encouraging people to comply with the rules.
“Only by continuing to work together will we be able to see life return to some sort of normality within Staffordshire, so please do not let up in your efforts now.”Supt Mark Ward, Staffordshire Police