A Burntwood councillor says the decision by residents to back a new Neighbourhood Plan will ensure the town becomes a “better place for everyone”.

The shopping centre at Sankey’s Corner in Burntwood

A referendum earlier this month saw 76% of people support the proposal.

The plan sets out a strategy for how future developments can be decided on between now and 2029.

It also identifies infrastructure needed to support any growth in homes or businesses.

Cllr Brad Westwood, chairman of the planning advisory group at Burntwood Town Council, said:

Cllr Brad Westwood

“I am glad to see the residents of Burntwood have given their support to the Neighbourhood Plan. “It will provide a clear guidance for the future of Burntwood’s developments and will help the town in harness it’s potential and become a better place for everyone. “I’d like to thank the officers and councillors who have worked on the plan, and successfully saw it all the way through to the referendum.” Cllr Brad Westwood

The vote means that the town council will now receive 25% rather than 15% of the Community Infrastructure Levy which is paid by developers when building in the area.

The policies within the plan will also be taken into account when Lichfield District Council decides on planning applications in Burntwood.