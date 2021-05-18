A new campaign is asking families in Lichfield and Burntwood to reduce the number of car journeys on the school run.

The #INTOschooltravel social media initiative by Staffordshire County Council is urging parents to use more active travel options such as walking or cycling.

The push coincides with Walk to School Week, which runs until 21st May.

Cllr David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport at Staffordshire County Counci, said:

“Walking, scootering or cycling to school has so many benefits for the community and it’s something we are keen to see more of. “Not only does it help to keep parents and children fit and healthy but it helps to ease congestion and reduce air pollution. “Over the last few years our school travel advisors have been working closely with schools to encourage more parents and their children to use active travel. “Throughout the pandemic, we have seen many more people walking and cycling and we are keen to see this continue. “We’re excited about Walk to School Week and our new social media channels and hope to be able to reach out to families and show them how easy active travel can be built into their everyday activity. “With some great competitions with prizes on offer too, it’s a great time to get involved.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

More details about the campaign are available at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/intoschooltravel.