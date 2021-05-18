New figures have revealed that more than a quarter of a million rapid Covid-19 tests have now been taken by people at testing sites across Staffordshire.

The lateral flow tests have been used since Autumn 2020 in a bid to tackle people with no symptoms who may be spreading coronavirus.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for health, Cllr Johnny McMahon, said that the tests had allowed residents to ensure they were not carrying Covid-19.

“Thanks to the hard work of staff, partners and volunteers, a quarter of a million tests have now been given to people in Staffordshire to help alert those who are infectious and need to self-isolate, while allowing others to carry on with their everyday lives. “Reaching this milestone shows that residents recognise how vital regular testing is to controlling coronavirus, protecting our loved ones and opening back up our local economy. “More than 15,000 people are being tested weekly and we will continue to provide a range of community testing options to ensure rapid testing is quick and easy for our residents.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

People are being asked to get tested twice a week as part of measures to ensure the number of cases does not spike.

Director for Health and Care at Staffordshire County Council, Dr Richard Harling, said:

“Regular testing remains an effective way to contain the spread of infection, protect our fellow residents and help ensure restrictions can continue to be lifted as planned. “It’s easier than ever before to build testing into your regular routine, with rapid tests available from community testing sites, pharmacies, mobile testing pop ups and other venues such as local libraires. People can also get tests from schools and selected workplaces.” Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council

People can find out more about testing options at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/testing.