Health chiefs have confirmed cases of the Indian coronavirus variant have been found in Staffordshire.
Three cases have been discovered in Tamworth, one in East Staffordshire and six in Stafford.
Staffordshire County Council said close contacts have been traced and are isolating.
Dr Richard Harling, director for health and care at Staffordshire County Council, said:
“It is inevitable that the Indian variant would make its way to Staffordshire after being seen in other parts of the country.
“We are working closely with Public Health England to ensure all cases have their contacts traced and managed, so we can identify and isolate any further cases quickly.
“There is no evidence to suggest that it has spread to the wider community at the moment.”Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council