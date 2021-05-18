Lichfield City FC will be playing at the highest level in the history of the club next season, it has been confirmed.

Ivor Green’s men were topping Division One of the Midland Football League when the season was halted because of the coronavirus crisis.

The league have now confirmed City will take their place in the Premier Division.

A spokesperson for Lichfield said:

“We are delighted to confirm we are promoted to Step 5 and will be playing in the Midland Football League Premier Division for the first time in our history. “This is a huge achievement by all involved with Lichfield City.” Lichfield City FC spokesperson

The Premier Division clubs will be: