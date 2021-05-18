A Lichfield pub is hoping to vary its premises licence to allow it to make use of an extended beer garden.
Joule’s Brewery has applied for permission for the Duke of York on Greenhill.
A meeting of Lichfield District Council’s licensing and consents appeals committee will discuss the proposals this week.
A report revealed that thew pub wants to move the car park to the former bowling green area to allow for an extension of the existing beer garden.
Work has already begun on the project, but concerns have been raised from some neighbours, with one concerned over the impact of the changes.
“Our main concerns are excessive noise and the beer bus seemingly being placed in a raised position in full view of the rear of the flats.
“It is a big, ugly, tatty monstrosity of a thing and is too close to our properties.
“It is unclear how many parking spaces the pub will now have. The access road was already getting increasingly busier with customers coming and going at dangerous speed, doing three point turns and reversing in a confined space, often leaving engines idling.
“Greenhill Mews isn’t designed for lots of traffic.”Letter of objection
The committee will make a decision on the changes at a meeting on Thursday (20th May).
I have to say as a regular visitor to the pub in question all I ever see is love and support from the team towards its visitors and local residents.
When people have been noisy they have been advised and asked by the management to be courteous to the local residents or face removal.
To call, what I see in a development as being in keeping with the building and also of great benefit to the City “A big, ugly, tatty monstrosity of a thing’ is not helpful in these times and could quite possibly have a negative effect on a local business.
We need more developments like this that are productive and pro-active not negative comments!
I do not understand your views at all as I grew up next to the M6 being developed so I know about noise and unsightly builds!
It would be good if they could look at their license first and allow families to use the beer garden. Another great pub in Lichfield that does not let young children in at any time. Shame
In these times, places that bring communities together are more important than ever, these things are the very fabric of society. Let’s hope councillors see sense and approve plans for something that will benefit the community as a whole and not side with nimbys who chose to buy a house next to a well managed, responsible pub that has been there for 400+ years.
Well said Jon Arrowsmith. The Duke of York is one of the best managed and run public houses in Lichfield. If there are any neighbour concerns I am sure that the team will have gone the extra mile to help. At the end of the day this is a hospitality business like many others in our City that has been suffering for over 12 months without normal trade. The design and quality of the new outdoor space will be a credit to Lichfield and enhance the offering of this 400 year old established pub.
I think what they are doing will add to the look of the Duke of York. In 10 years I have only seen drinkers enjoying the historic premises. There seems to be as much noise from Tesco car park. Try living next to a gas works like I did for years.
