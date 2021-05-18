A Lichfield pub is hoping to vary its premises licence to allow it to make use of an extended beer garden.

The Duke of York. Picture: Paul Farmer. Available for reuse under this Creative Commons licence

Joule’s Brewery has applied for permission for the Duke of York on Greenhill.

A meeting of Lichfield District Council’s licensing and consents appeals committee will discuss the proposals this week.

A report revealed that thew pub wants to move the car park to the former bowling green area to allow for an extension of the existing beer garden.

Work has already begun on the project, but concerns have been raised from some neighbours, with one concerned over the impact of the changes.

“Our main concerns are excessive noise and the beer bus seemingly being placed in a raised position in full view of the rear of the flats. “It is a big, ugly, tatty monstrosity of a thing and is too close to our properties. “It is unclear how many parking spaces the pub will now have. The access road was already getting increasingly busier with customers coming and going at dangerous speed, doing three point turns and reversing in a confined space, often leaving engines idling. “Greenhill Mews isn’t designed for lots of traffic.” Letter of objection

The committee will make a decision on the changes at a meeting on Thursday (20th May).