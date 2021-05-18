Groups in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to apply for grants to support projects helping prevent people from becoming homeless.

The Community Grants Programme has been launched by building society Nationwide.

It will offer funding of between £10,000 and £50,000 to schemes that meet one of three criteria:

Prevent people from losing their home

Help people into a home

Support people to thrive within the home environment

Since 2018, the scheme has awarded £14million with last year seeing just under £4million handed over to 99 projects across the country.

Rachel Smith, senior social investment manager at Nationwide Building Society, said:

“The last year has been exceptionally challenging for many of us, but if there’s one thing it’s taught us, it’s the value and importance of community. “Since 2018, our grants programme has supported charitable organisations seeking to make a difference to vulnerable people facing housing challenges across the UK. “As a member owned organisation, we have always seen it as our place to help facilitate positive changes in local communities, and we are encouraging charities to apply to our Community Grants programme.” Rachel Smith, Nationwide

This year the company says it will cap the amount of applications it will accept, meaning one in four applicants will be successful. If the cap isn’t reached, applications will close at 11pm on 21st June.

For more information and to apply, visit www.nationwidecommunitygrants.co.uk.