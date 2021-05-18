An artist’s impression of the changes to the office space

Plans to convert offices into apartments in Shenstone have been refused.

The development had been planned for a property at Lincoln Croft and would have seen the creation of two two-bedroom apartments.

But planning chiefs at Lichfield District Council have rejected the scheme.

A decision notice said:

“The proposed development would change the use of a commercial premises to residential without sufficient justification and marketing to demonstrate that the commercial unit is surplus to requirements. “The proposal would fail to protect the local business base of Shenstone through this loss of a commercial unit.” Planning decision notice

Full details of the proposal and the decision notice are available on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.