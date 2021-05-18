Tickets are still on sale for the first show back at the Lichfield Garrick since restrictions on theatres were eased across the country.

A Black Country Night Out

The Government’s changes to coronavirus rules means that live indoor productions can resume.

The Lichfield Garrick will see performers return on Thursday (20th May) when the stars of A Black Country Night Out take to the stage.

Karen Foster, the theatre’s chief executive, said:

“After a most unusual year, we look forward to welcoming patrons back to the theatre, bringing the very best of comedy, music and drama, right here in your local theatre.” Karen Foster, Lichfield Garrick

A Black Country Night Out features comedy from Dandy and music from Vivo and Joe Thomas.

Tickets are £23.50 and can be booked on the Lichfield Garrick website.