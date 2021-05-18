The upper floors of a multi-storey car park in Lichfield are to close to allow repair work to take place.

The multi-storey car park on Birmingham Road

Lichfield District Council said waterproofing needed replacing on the top deck of the Birmingham Road facility.

Other work will include treating areas of corroded steelwork, concrete repairs. Damage to a section of the wall at the ground floor level will also be corrected.

Work will start on 1st June and is expected to take around four weeks.

Leves four, five and six will be closed during the work while others remain open as usual.

Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member responsible for major projects, said:

“The benefits of carrying out these repairs will be an improved experience for anyone using the car park as well as extending the life-span of the structure until we fully develop our plans for the larger Birmingham Road site as part of the Lichfield city centre masterplan. “We hope the closure of the upper three floors of the car park won’t cause regular users and other visitors to the city centre too much disruption.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

Details of alternative car park around Lichfield city centre can be found at www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/carparkmap