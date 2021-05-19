Chasetown FC badge

Chasetown FC have had their league opponents for next season confirmed.

The Scholars will compete in the Northern Premier League Division One Central during the 2021/22 season.

The full line-up for the division is:

  • Bedworth United
  • Belper Town
  • Cambridge City
  • Carlton Town
  • Chasetown
  • Coleshill Town
  • Corby Town
  • Daventry Town
  • Halesowen Town
  • Histon
  • Ilkeston Town
  • Loughborough Dynamo
  • Shepshed Dynamo
  • Soham Town Rangers
  • Spalding United
  • Sporting Khalsa
  • Stamford
  • Sutton Coldfield Town
  • Wisbech Town
  • Yaxley

