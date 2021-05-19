Chasetown FC have had their league opponents for next season confirmed.
The Scholars will compete in the Northern Premier League Division One Central during the 2021/22 season.
The full line-up for the division is:
- Bedworth United
- Belper Town
- Cambridge City
- Carlton Town
- Chasetown
- Coleshill Town
- Corby Town
- Daventry Town
- Halesowen Town
- Histon
- Ilkeston Town
- Loughborough Dynamo
- Shepshed Dynamo
- Soham Town Rangers
- Spalding United
- Sporting Khalsa
- Stamford
- Sutton Coldfield Town
- Wisbech Town
- Yaxley