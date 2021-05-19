The leader of Lichfield District Council says he remains committed to finding a way to ensure meetings will be streamed online in future.

A Lichfield District Council cabinet streamed online

The local authority has returned to in person sessions after switching to remote meetings during the pandemic.

A full council meeting last night (18th May) was unable to be streamed online after it had to be moved to another location for social distancing.

A previous report has suggested a £90,000 bill to allow sessions to be broadcast via the internet, although the local authority was able to stream the cabinet session last week.

Labour’s Cllr Diane Evans tabled a question to Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, on the issue:

“Will the leader please commit to the production of a report on broadcasting meetings in future at the council, which will include the costs involved? “He previously has said that this council will be transparent and the virtual meetings have allowed this to happen during the pandemic. “This has been successful and has attracted more members of the public to view proceedings. “It is therefore important this is allowed to continue, in order to comply with his statement.” Cllr Diane Evans

Cllr Pullen said the council was committed to finding a long-term solution.

Doug Pullen