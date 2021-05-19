The leader of Lichfield District Council says new cabinet roles reflect the future rather than “historic” local authority departments.

Doug Pullen

Cllr Doug Pullen unveiled changes to his leadership team at a meeting of the council last night (18th May).

Councillor Ashley Yeates moves from community engagement to climate change and recycling in the reshuffle.

Cllr Richard Cox takes up the community engagement role, with his previous parks and leisure portfolio added to Cllr Iain Eadie’s economic development and Local Plan role.

New cabinet in full:

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the council

Cllr Iain Eadie, deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development and Local Plan, parks and leisure

Cllr Rob Strachan, cabinet member for finance, procurement and revenues and benefits

Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member for community engagement

Cllr Andy Smith, cabinet member for innovation and corporate services

Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member for major projects

Cllr Angela Lax, cabinet member for regulatory, housing and health

Cllr Ashley Yeates, cabinet member for climate change and recycling

Cllr Pullen said: