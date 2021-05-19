The leader of Lichfield District Council says new cabinet roles reflect the future rather than “historic” local authority departments.
Cllr Doug Pullen unveiled changes to his leadership team at a meeting of the council last night (18th May).
Councillor Ashley Yeates moves from community engagement to climate change and recycling in the reshuffle.
Cllr Richard Cox takes up the community engagement role, with his previous parks and leisure portfolio added to Cllr Iain Eadie’s economic development and Local Plan role.
New cabinet in full:
- Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the council
- Cllr Iain Eadie, deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development and Local Plan, parks and leisure
- Cllr Rob Strachan, cabinet member for finance, procurement and revenues and benefits
- Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member for community engagement
- Cllr Andy Smith, cabinet member for innovation and corporate services
- Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member for major projects
- Cllr Angela Lax, cabinet member for regulatory, housing and health
- Cllr Ashley Yeates, cabinet member for climate change and recycling
Cllr Pullen said:
“We’ve got a lot of work to do as we emerge from Covid – our visitor economy needs boosting, the city centre masterplan needs focus, our community engagement needs improving and we need to embrace new ways of working.
“I’ve aligned cabinet members’ portfolios to our delivery plan rather than historic council departments.
“I fully expect this to mean my cabinet are able to make rapid progress on their respective responsibilities.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
It is good to see that Cllr Pullen has recognised the need to prioritise Community Engagement and I applaud the selection of the friendly, honest and personable Cllr Richard Cox to head it up.
Now there needs to be some substance behind this move, as there is no Community Engagement Team, not even a single officer at LDC who knows what they are doing in that particular field! In fact, Doug Pullen himself is the only effective Community Engagement Officer that the Council has!
So its a shuffling of job titles and responsibilities.
The overwhelming sense of mediocrity and despair that the title holders inspire still remains.
Tory shuffle…no actual change. Electorate love em, why bother shuffling?
Note to Cllr Pullen ( only decent tory left in LDC) Please shuffle the mp somewhere else, anywhere will do, now that would make a huge positive impact on our area.
