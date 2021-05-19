Lichfield Live is celebrating after the community media publisher reached the milestone of 100,000 articles.
Created in 2009 as The Lichfield Blog, the site has gone on to become a mainstay of local media across Lichfield and Burntwood.
The volunteer-run outlet now has the support of a board of directors, helping to shape the future of the publisher.
The site’s founder and editorial director, Ross Hawkes, remains at the helm of Lichfield Live and said he was delighted to have reached the milestone of 100,000 stories published.
“The very first thing I wrote on the site started with the line ‘Wondering where you are and how you got here?’ – more than a decade later and I think I’m asking myself that question!
“But it’s incredible to think that we’ve now reached this milestone of 100,000 articles.
“Any publisher would be proud, but to think we’ve done it as a group of volunteers makes it all the more remarkable.
“It’s been a real labour of love – and at times hate – for me over the years, but we’ve always said we’d do this while people were reading it.
“Well, we certainly know they are as our readership is increasing year on year, so maybe we might make it to 200,000 articles in the future!”Ross Hawkes
Lichfield Live has remained committed to delivering local news without the need for overly-intrusive advertising or sponsored content.
But Ross added that the support of local businesses and individual donors had been required to allow the site to take the first steps towards sustainability – and begin to think about growth.
“I’m always grateful to those who value what we do. Some people may not always agree with the topics we cover, but as members of the communities we cover we’ve always sought to offer a straight take on the issues that matter to people in Lichfield and Burntwood.
“But as our site has grown, so have our costs in terms of hosting more than a decade of content. Thankfully, businesses and individuals have supported our efforts through advertising and donations and we will be eternally grateful.
“Many mainstream publishers have gone down different routes to try and monetise their products, but we’ve always wanted to ensure that local advertisers had a strong platform to interact with our audience, but without sacrificing the experience for readers who are the reason we do this in the first place.
“Thanks to the support we’ve received, we’re now starting to look at what the next phase of Lichfield Live might be. We’re always looking at new ways to grow our work, publish more articles and reach new audiences and our weekly newsletter has proven to be a great success already.
“I’m regularly asked about the prospect of creating a print product, particularly given the demise of the Lichfield Mercury.
“This is something we would love to do, but we need to ensure any new products or vehicles for our work are carried out in a sustainable and sensible way.
“My background in journalism and the education of journalists has also given me the hope that we can one day explore routes to fund training and support for more people to get involved in reporting on communities across Lichfield and Burntwood.”Ross Hawkes