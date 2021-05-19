Lichfield Live is celebrating after the community media publisher reached the milestone of 100,000 articles.

Created in 2009 as The Lichfield Blog, the site has gone on to become a mainstay of local media across Lichfield and Burntwood.

The volunteer-run outlet now has the support of a board of directors, helping to shape the future of the publisher.

The site’s founder and editorial director, Ross Hawkes, remains at the helm of Lichfield Live and said he was delighted to have reached the milestone of 100,000 stories published.

“The very first thing I wrote on the site started with the line ‘Wondering where you are and how you got here?’ – more than a decade later and I think I’m asking myself that question! “But it’s incredible to think that we’ve now reached this milestone of 100,000 articles. “Any publisher would be proud, but to think we’ve done it as a group of volunteers makes it all the more remarkable. “It’s been a real labour of love – and at times hate – for me over the years, but we’ve always said we’d do this while people were reading it. “Well, we certainly know they are as our readership is increasing year on year, so maybe we might make it to 200,000 articles in the future!” Ross Hawkes

Lichfield Live has remained committed to delivering local news without the need for overly-intrusive advertising or sponsored content.

But Ross added that the support of local businesses and individual donors had been required to allow the site to take the first steps towards sustainability – and begin to think about growth.