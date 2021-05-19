Cllr Barry Gwilt

The new chairman of Lichfield District Council has been sworn in.

Cllr Barry Gwilt will take on the post after being confirmed in the role at a meeting of the local authority last night (18th May).

The Conservative representative for Fazeley ward said:

“I am honoured to be taking up the role of chair and I am looking forward to representing the district council. “It will give me a chance to meet interesting people and find out about projects across the district and beyond. “I am also looking forward to raising money for my chosen charity, which is the Lichfield branch of Parkinson’s UK in memory of my mother, Jacqueline, who passed away from Parkinson’s in 2015.” Cllr Barry Gwilt

The meeting also saw Cllr Colin Greatorex sworn in as vice chair of Lichfield District Council.