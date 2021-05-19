Rare collectible stamps have fetched thousands of pounds at auction in Lichfield.
Richard Winterton Auctioneers also saw an archive of postcards star in the sale last week.
Among the other highlights were a Penny Black printed on the 11th and final plate which sold for £780 and an 1867 £1 brown lilac that made £750.
“Printed for less than a year, the Penny Black came in imperforate sheets which had to be hand-cut with big scissors. As a consequence, examples of hand-cut stamps with four clear margins are rare.
“Add to that the fact that, of the 68 million Penny Blacks printed, just 168,000 were produced from the 11th and final plate.
“This was a great opportunity for collectors to acquire a wonderful example of a real philatelic treasure and it was hotly contested by bidders.”Richard Winterton
The archive of 4,500 postcards relating to Cumbria and the Lake District was another highlight, with three particular albums covering transport, work and play fetching a total of £4,250.
Ephemera expert Robert French said:
“From day-to-day working practices from bygone Cumbria, trams, buses and now defunct stations, to evocative images of the Lake District, this collection was a breathtaking archive of the area’s rich heritage from the Edwardian era to the mid-20th century.
“As well as Lakeland pleasure boats and ferries, water speed record attempts also featured with Sir Malcolm Campbell in the Blue Bird K4 on Coniston Water and the ill-fated Miss England II disaster on Lake Windermere in which pilot Sir Henry Seagrave was killed.
“Ambleside, Windemere, Grasmere, Scafell, Coniston, Derwentwater, Skiddaw, Ullswater, Helvellyn, Penrith, Keswick, Derwentwater and many more were all present, making the collection as comprehensive as it was desirable.”Robert French