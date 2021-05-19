The 11 plate Penny Black stamp. Picture: Richard Winterton Auctioneers

Rare collectible stamps have fetched thousands of pounds at auction in Lichfield.

Richard Winterton Auctioneers also saw an archive of postcards star in the sale last week.

Among the other highlights were a Penny Black printed on the 11th and final plate which sold for £780 and an 1867 £1 brown lilac that made £750.

“Printed for less than a year, the Penny Black came in imperforate sheets which had to be hand-cut with big scissors. As a consequence, examples of hand-cut stamps with four clear margins are rare. “Add to that the fact that, of the 68 million Penny Blacks printed, just 168,000 were produced from the 11th and final plate. “This was a great opportunity for collectors to acquire a wonderful example of a real philatelic treasure and it was hotly contested by bidders.” Richard Winterton

The archive of 4,500 postcards relating to Cumbria and the Lake District was another highlight, with three particular albums covering transport, work and play fetching a total of £4,250.

Ephemera expert Robert French said: