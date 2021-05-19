Volunteers are getting ready to welcome people to a Lichfield venue for a cuppa and a chat.

Volunteers from Lichfield Cares

Curborough Community Centre has added more sessions to the Places of Welcome initiative which is designed to help communities thrive.

The Lichfield Cares scheme is organising the event which takes place each Monday from 1pm to 3pm.

Ania Kluk, manager of Curborough Community Centre said:

“We’re so pleased to be supporting the Lichfield Cares good neighbours scheme to open a second Place of Welcome here. “Our centre is all about welcoming and helping one another, and we love a good chat and a cup of tea too.” Ania Kluk

The new Places of Welcome venue follows another which is run by volunteers from St Chad’s at Curborough Community Centre on Tuesdays from 10.30am to midday.

Lesley Bovington, Places of Welcome facilitator for Staffordshire said:

“We’re delighted to welcome this new Places of Welcome session at Curborough Community Centre. “As we come through the pandemic, it’ll be very good to be able to meet up with other people, see old friends again and make new ones.” Lesley Bovington

For more details visit the Curborough Community Centre’s Facebook page.